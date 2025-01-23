After Trump executive order, flights for refugees headed to New Hampshire are canceled

A dozen flights to New Hampshire for refugees hoping to resettle in the United States have been canceled after President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program on the first day of his presidency.

One of those families is a single mother who was awaiting the arrival of her husband next week. She gave birth to her child seven months ago and was studying to become a licensed nursing assistant.

Ascentria, the main resettlement agency for refugees in New Hampshire, is now calling on the Trump administration to reconsider the decision.

“I say to myself as someone committed to welcoming all those who seek refuge, ‘I don’t know how to fasten this seat belt’,” said Jean Hakuzimana, the statewide director of refugee resettlement at Ascentria. “It is heartbreaking and will cause immense distress within communities, especially for those whose loved ones were set to fly and reunite in less than a week.”

In the meantime, Ascentria’s support programs will not end for those living in New Hampshire, according to a statement from Angela Bovill, the organization's president and CEO.

“Refugees are an integral part of our society, contributing not only to the cultural fabric of our communities but also to our economic growth and workforce resilience,” said Bovill.

Trump’s directive to suspend the refugee admissions program was made alongside an onslaught of other immigration reforms, including eliminating birthright citizenship, declaring a national emergency at the southern border and expanding authority to deport people without legal documentation.

As of Jan. 27, the U.S. Refugee Admission Program will be suspended. Individuals can be admitted to the country on a case-by-case basis at the discretion of the Secretary of State and Homeland Security, according to the executive order.

“The United States lacks the ability to absorb large numbers of migrants, and in particular, refugees, into its communities in a manner that does not compromise the availability of resources for Americans, that protects their safety and security, and that ensures the appropriate assimilation of refugees,” the executive order reads.

Since 2011, just over 4,500 refugees have resettled in New Hampshire, predominately in Concord, Manchester and Nashua.

Hakuzimana is one of those people: He immigrated to the United States from Rwanda in 2018.

Since rebuilding his life in New Hampshire, Hakuzimana has tried to highlight the positive economic impact of refugees in the state, hosting an annual conference called NH Songa.

In a state facing a housing crunch and aging labor force, immigrant contributions have helped sustain the state’s economy, according to Brian Gottlob, the director of the economic and labor market information bureau at New Hampshire Employment Security.

“Immigrants are in the workforce and they are looking to take advantage of the American dream,” Gottlob said at the November conference. “A real positive impact overall on New Hampshire’s labor force, our economy, our ability to grow.”

In June, the state's five-member Executive Council approved a contract with Ascentria to provide health care and supportive services for refugees for up to five years after their arrival in New Hampshire. The state Office of Refugee Resettlement expected to serve 500 eligible individuals annually, with targeted services in place for people from Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The $770,000 in funding provides coverage through September 30, 2026 with the option to renew for three additional years. However, these services are funded by the federal government with the state’s contract stipulates that if funding is no longer available, general funds from the state will not be requested to support the program.

The federal executive order will be reviewed every 90 days, with a report to be submitted to the president indicating whether resuming the program would be in the “interests of the United States.”