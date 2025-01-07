© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN/WATCH: NHPR & NPR to honor President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7 & 9
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

LISTEN/WATCH: Inauguration of NH Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 7, 2025 at 2:54 PM EST
Kelly Ayotte addresses a crowd of supporters in Salem at an election night victory party.
Kate Dario
/
NHPR
Kelly Ayotte addresses a crowd of supporters in Salem at an election night victory party.

On Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11:30 a.m., tune in, stream or go to the NHPR app for NHPR's live special coverage of the inauguration of Gov.-elect Kelly Ayotte.

Ayotte will be making her first inaugural address before the New Hampshire Legislature as the state's chief executive.

Host of NHPR’s All Things Considered, Julia Furukawa will be joined in-studio by NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers, providing updates and analysis of the speech.

NHPR will air the speech in its entirety, with analysis both before and after. A live video stream is courtesy of NHPBS.

NHPR is always on-air, online, and accessible on our app. Listen to our news and programs always on your schedule.
NH News
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.