LISTEN/WATCH: Inauguration of NH Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte
On Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11:30 a.m., tune in, stream or go to the NHPR app for NHPR's live special coverage of the inauguration of Gov.-elect Kelly Ayotte.
Ayotte will be making her first inaugural address before the New Hampshire Legislature as the state's chief executive.
Host of NHPR’s All Things Considered, Julia Furukawa will be joined in-studio by NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers, providing updates and analysis of the speech.
NHPR will air the speech in its entirety, with analysis both before and after. A live video stream is courtesy of NHPBS.
NHPR is always on-air, online, and accessible on our app. Listen to our news and programs always on your schedule.