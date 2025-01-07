LISTEN/WATCH: Inauguration of NH Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte

On Thursday, Jan. 9 at 11:30 a.m., tune in , stream or go to the NHPR app for NHPR's live special coverage of the inauguration of Gov.-elect Kelly Ayotte.

Ayotte will be making her first inaugural address before the New Hampshire Legislature as the state's chief executive.

Host of NHPR’s All Things Considered , Julia Furukawa will be joined in-studio by NHPR Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers , providing updates and analysis of the speech.

NHPR will air the speech in its entirety, with analysis both before and after. A live video stream is courtesy of NHPBS.