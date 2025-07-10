New Hampshire housing prices hit new record

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

New Hampshire median home prices hit a record high in June, soaring to $565,000, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors, in the latest sign that the state’s housing market has yet to cool off.

The increase, which came at the start of the typically-busy summer season, continues a more than five-year streak of climbing home prices in New Hampshire, which kicked off during the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the association.

Last month was the first time the state has broken its price record since June 2024, when median prices hit $540,000.

Dan Tuohy / NHPR Lumber outside a home building site in New Hampshire.

In comparison, the state broke the $300,000 median home price barrier only in 2019.

According to the association, there were 2,431 single family residential units for sale in New Hampshire at the end of June, a 66% decrease from the same month in 2016, when there were 7,112 homes for sale. According to the association, 2016 was the last year the state housing market was “balanced.”

The prices suggest that high demand for available housing, a slowdown in construction of new houses, and the reluctance of some homeowners to sell amid high interest rates are suppressing the ability of the state’s housing market to recover from the surge in sales from out-of-state buyers during the pandemic.

“The idea of owning a home is becoming more challenging for too many New Hampshire residents, especially young families and first-time home buyers,” said Susan Cole, the association president, in a statement. “Demand for housing in our state is still very high, and these numbers suggest that trend is not going away soon.”

Nick Taylor, director of Housing Action N.H., an advocacy group for affordable housing, said the price increases indicate more legislation is needed next year to spur development.

“When teachers, first responders, and hardworking Granite Staters can’t find homes they can afford, it threatens the strength of our communities and economy,” he said. “A bipartisan group of lawmakers took meaningful steps this legislative session to allow more attainable housing options, but with record high prices, it’s clear the work is far from done."