10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dover Holiday Stroll, 'A Christmas Story'

Dover Holiday Stroll on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Dover. More info .

Art After Work on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info .

10th Anniversary Celebration of Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info .

NightOUT featuring the Free Range Revue on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info .

NH Audubon Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McClane Center in Concord. More info .

Santa’s Christmas Party with free movie “A Christmas Story” on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info .

Celebrate the Holidays with Kimball Jenkins & Safe Haven Ballet: Sugar Plum Fairy Tea on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., Grinchmas Who-Ville Party on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. in Concord. More info .

Holiday “Twelfth Night” at Castle in the Clouds on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. in Moultonborough. More info .