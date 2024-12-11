© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support trusted, local journalism today!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Dover Holiday Stroll, 'A Christmas Story'

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 11, 2024 at 12:47 PM EST
Safe Haven Ballet performers on stage during "The Nutcracker"
Kimball Jenkins / Safe Haven Ballet
/
Courtesy
Kimball Jenkins is hosting Tea with Sugar Plum Fairy and friends, featuring dancers from Safe Haven Ballet, on Saturday.

Participate in some citizen science this weekend with Christmas Bird Counts in Peterborough and North Conway.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Dover NH Holiday Stroll
Dover Retailer Group
/
Courtesy

  • Art After Work on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
  • 10th Anniversary Celebration of Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
  • NightOUT featuring the Free Range Revue on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord. More info.
  • NH Audubon Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McClane Center in Concord. More info.
  • Santa’s Christmas Party with free movie “A Christmas Story” on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Celebrate the Holidays with Kimball Jenkins & Safe Haven Ballet: Sugar Plum Fairy Tea on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., Grinchmas Who-Ville Party on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. in Concord. More info.
  • Holiday “Twelfth Night” at Castle in the Clouds on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. in Moultonborough. More info.
  • NH Philharmonic Holiday Pops on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Seifer Performing Arts Center in Salem. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNH NewsMoviesNHPR Music News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. Prior to joining NHPR, she held a programming internship at Radio Milwaukee and worked at college radio stations in Madison, WI, (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.