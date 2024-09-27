NH News Recap: Latest in the battle over the state's school funding model

The legal fight over how the state funds its schools continues as the New Hampshire Supreme Court takes up two separate lawsuits. The plaintiffs claim claim the current funding model is unfair to school districts and taxpayers and that the state is not providing an "adequate education." Republican and Democratic lawmakers are also weighing in.

And with the cost of buying or renting a home in New Hampshire more expensive than ever, affordable housing is a top issue in the state political races this year — especially in the race for governor.

Guests:



Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Democratic lawmakers ask Supreme Court to implement need-based school funding model

In the brief filed to the court this week, the lawmakers are asking for a “needs-based arrangement,” in which the state distributes funding based on what each district needs to succeed.

Housing is big in the NH governor race – and Ayotte and Craig both have skin in the game

As New Hampshire faces a shortfall in affordable housing, candidates for governor promise action but fixes are complicated.

Exeter Hospital cuts are postponed for 6 months, after pressure from AG’s office

State officials said the hospital will keep neurology, pediatric dentistry and other services open for six months while regulators review the planned cuts.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Top NH National Guard general defends response in wake of harassment investigation

Manchester community has mixed reactions to officers involved in ‘manhunt’ incident

NH Food Bank hopes new Berlin warehouse will bring ‘systemic change’ to North Country food access