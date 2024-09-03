© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

By Degrees: Covering Climate Change

New Hampshire will likely have a hotter fall than usual

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mara Hoplamazian
Published September 3, 2024 at 4:53 PM EDT
New Hampshire is expected to have a warmer fall than usual, according to projections from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
New Hampshire is expected to have a warmer fall than usual, according to projections from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

After a summer full of record-breaking heat, New Hampshire seems to be in for a particularly warm fall.

A seasonal outlook from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows New Hampshire has a 60% to 70% chance of warmer temperatures than usual from September to November.

Last fall was warmer than usual, too. September’s average temperature was almost 62 degrees, about 5 degrees warmer than a normal New Hampshire September. October was 6 and a half degrees warmer than normal.

The National Weather Service says this fall could be wetter than normal, too, with a 40% to 50% chance of above-normal precipitation.

As greenhouse gasses continue warming up the atmosphere, New Hampshire is getting warmer and wetter, according to the state’s most recent climate assessment. Since 1901, temperatures across New Hampshire have increased an average of 3 degrees.

The most significant warming trends are happening in the fall and winter, with minimum fall temperatures warming up about three quarters of a degree per decade since the 1970s.
Mara Hoplamazian
Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR.
