New Hampshire will likely have a hotter fall than usual

After a summer full of record-breaking heat , New Hampshire seems to be in for a particularly warm fall.

A seasonal outlook from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows New Hampshire has a 60% to 70% chance of warmer temperatures than usual from September to November.

Last fall was warmer than usual, too. September’s average temperature was almost 62 degrees , about 5 degrees warmer than a normal New Hampshire September. October was 6 and a half degrees warmer than normal.

The National Weather Service says this fall could be wetter than normal, too, with a 40% to 50% chance of above-normal precipitation.

As greenhouse gasses continue warming up the atmosphere, New Hampshire is getting warmer and wetter, according to the state’s most recent climate assessment . Since 1901, temperatures across New Hampshire have increased an average of 3 degrees.

The most significant warming trends are happening in the fall and winter, with minimum fall temperatures warming up about three quarters of a degree per decade since the 1970s.