NH Supreme Court Justice Hantz Marconi has been placed on administrative leave

New Hampshire Supreme Court Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi has been placed on administrative leave, though the state’s judicial branch is not providing a reason why.

A court order dated Thursday and approved by the court's four other justices said Hantz Marconi has been relieved of her judicial duties for 90 days, though that period may be shortened or extended by further order of the court.

A court spokesperson declined to answer questions about Hantz Marconi's leave.

She is married to Geno Marconi, director of the New Hampshire Port Authority, who has been on administrative leave from his position since April.

The Pease Development Authority, which oversees the state’s ports, has not given a reason for Marconi’s leave, only saying his removal from his post will be for an undetermined period of time.

The New Hampshire Port Authority is charged with supporting and growing commerce through state-owned ports along the Piscatauqua River and Portsmouth Harbor, according to the agency’s mission statement. The agency also supports salt water fisheries in the region.

At the time of her husband’s administrative leave Hantz Marconi also began recusing herself from court cases involving the New Hampshire Attorney General's office. According to a court spokesman, she did so because “it is her understanding that the Office of the Attorney General is advising the Pease Development Authority with respect to her spouse’s work at the Division of Ports and Harbor.”

A spokesperson for the Attorney General declined to comment on Hantz Marconi’s leave Friday.

In a press release, the court said Hantz Marconi’s responsibilities have been reassigned to other Supreme Court justices.

“In cases requiring Justice Hantz Marconi’s participation to achieve the requisite quorum of three Supreme Court Justices, alternate judges from the Superior Court will be selected at random to participate in those cases, in accordance with state statutes and long-standing Supreme Court procedures,” the press release said.

Av Harris, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, said he was unaware of a Supreme Court justice being placed on administrative leave for at least two decades.

Hantz Marconi was nominated to the state Supreme Court by Gov. Chris Sununu in 2017.