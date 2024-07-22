A new law will help some NH schools access local food

A bill signed into law this month will assist school districts in purchasing local foods for school meals. House Bill 1678 creates a two-year, state-run pilot program providing schools both financial and technical assistance in implementing a farm-to-school program.

The pilot will receive support from NH Farm to School, a program through the University of New Hampshire Sustainability Institute. Coordinator Stacey Purslow says that the initiative has helped school districts source locally for years, but there are often barriers.

According to Purslow, school lunch programs are generally underfunded, and food directors often don’t have time or resources to source locally. Using local foods requires schools to connect with multiple vendors instead of a single food distributor, and factors like seasonality can also complicate menu planning.

“Because all the foods aren't in one place, it makes the time commitment…something that is challenging for school food service directors,” she said. “Particularly after COVID, when it seems that school food service labor is an issue.”

The new pilot aims to address some of these challenges. Participating schools will receive support from a statewide program coordinator, who can connect districts to local food networks.

The pilot will also provide reimbursements for spending: for every $3 spent on foods grown, caught or produced in New Hampshire, school districts participating in the pilot will receive $1. Districts will also receive $1 for every $6 spent on foods grown, caught or produced in New England. According to Purslow, the reimbursements will have maximums, determined by school district size.

The bill’s primary sponsor, Rep. Alexis Simpson, said the pilot could create new markets for local farmers, and expand students’ access to nutritious foods.

“I think it benefits New Hampshire students and communities because building a strong local food system increases supply chain resilience for everybody,” she said. “Maintaining our viable farms means that local, nutritious food will continue to be available for all Granite Staters.”

A committee formed by the Department of Agriculture will select one school district from each county to participate. Purslow said the program is expected to launch in early 2025.