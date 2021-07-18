-
Two main sources of income for family farms were uprooted this week due to the coronavirus: many of the farm-to-table restaurants that source locally…
Eating local in New Hampshire can mean more than just stopping by the farmers' market. For more adventurous residents, it means foraging for wild…
As the farm-to-table movement caught on nation-wide, a cohort of farmers, chefs, and organizers put in the legwork to make local food possible here in New…
It was the mid nineteen nineties. Gail McWilliam Jellie had a new job. She just started working for the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, and part…
Last May, we reported on New Hampshire Community Seafood's effort to sign on at least 1,000 people for their community supported fishery, or CSF. A CSF is…
For someone struggling to feed themselves or their family, it can be hard to eat healthy. Fresh produce is expensive. The offerings from food pantries or…
In a plant-filled apartment in Lebanon during the heat wave this week, Helen Brody drank iced tea and recalled the rise and fall of the New Hampshire…
On today's show: Dana Goodyear joined us to talk about an article she wrote for The New Yorker about the Mountain Lions of Los Angeles.A Series of Tubes…
On today's show:Civics 101: The Congressional Budget Office10-Minute Writer's Workshop: Ben WintersA Winter/Mud Season Meal with Keith SarasinOverheard…
Foodstuffs: A Mud Season MealI’m in a food rut. I really do love to cook, and love the idea of eating locally-sourced food, but by mud season my culinary motivation—and taste for…