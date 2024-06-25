Tornado confirmed in Dublin, NH as storms swept across New England on Sunday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the southern New Hampshire town of Dublin on Sunday, damaging trees and lifting and moving a truck.

The tornado hit late Sunday afternoon as strong thunderstorms traveled across New England. The path of the tornado was about 40 yards (36 meters) wide and 3.6 miles (5.7 kilometers) long, the weather service said Monday. The wind speed reached 90 miles (144 kilometers) per hour.

A survey team identified dozens of snapped and uprooted trees but no significant structural damage, the weather service said. A truck was briefly lifted and moved along the ground and the storm damaged shingles on a roof, the service said.

Survey crews are continuing to examine the damage reports from across southern New Hampshire.