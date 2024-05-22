Watch: 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit

The second annual By Degrees Climate Summit convenes Thursday, May 23, at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

The summit is presented by NHPR and NHPBS. Watch a video of the speakers live from UNH when the program begins Thursday.

Two Panels for Climate Conversations

The 2024 summit features two panels hosted by Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley and All Things Considered Host Julia Furukawa.

New Hampshire State Climatologist Mary Stampone, who is an associate professor of Geography at UNH, will deliver opening remarks in the Granite State Room of the Memorial Union Building at UNH. Doors to the venue open at 2 p.m.

How Local Communities are Planning for the Future

Panelists — 3-4 p.m.:



Kari White, director of Community Health Equity, Northern Counties Health Care, VT

Claudia Diezmartinez Peregrina, Policy Fellow, City of Boston’s Environmental Department.

Briana O’Brien, Conservation Coordinator, Town of Hampton, NH.

Rising Tide of Solutions-based Climate Reporting

Panelists — 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.:



Neela Banerjee, NPR

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR

Paula Moura, Freelancer, WBUR Boston, National Geographic

Abagael Giles, Vermont Public

About By Degrees

By Degrees is NHPR’s climate change reporting project. We tell stories of the people grabbling with the challenges of our changing world, and exploring possible solutions. By Degrees explains the science - and the historical context - of our changing climate and why it’s impacting Granite Staters in unequal ways. We’ll answer your questions, hold decision makers accountable, and explore how our state and region are living through this major transition and responding to it.

