© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to support the journalism you rely on!

Watch: 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 22, 2024 at 1:07 PM EDT
The By Degrees Climate Summit on May 23 is presented by New Hampshire Public Radio and NHPBS.
NHPR
/
NHPR
The By Degrees Climate Summit is presented by New Hampshire Public Radio and NHPBS.

The second annual By Degrees Climate Summit convenes Thursday, May 23, at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

The summit is presented by NHPR and NHPBS. Watch a video of the speakers live from UNH when the program begins Thursday.

Reserve a free spot in person here.

We would love to incorporate your questions as part of the conversation. Click here to submit your questions to the panelists.

Two Panels for Climate Conversations

The 2024 summit features two panels hosted by Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley and All Things Considered Host Julia Furukawa.

New Hampshire State Climatologist Mary Stampone, who is an associate professor of Geography at UNH, will deliver opening remarks in the Granite State Room of the Memorial Union Building at UNH. Doors to the venue open at 2 p.m.

How Local Communities are Planning for the Future

Panelists — 3-4 p.m.:

  • Kari White, director of Community Health Equity, Northern Counties Health Care, VT
  • Claudia Diezmartinez Peregrina, Policy Fellow, City of Boston’s Environmental Department.
  • Briana O’Brien, Conservation Coordinator, Town of Hampton, NH.

Rising Tide of Solutions-based Climate Reporting

Panelists — 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

  • Neela Banerjee, NPR
  • Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR
  • Paula Moura, Freelancer, WBUR Boston, National Geographic
  • Abagael Giles, Vermont Public

About By Degrees

By Degrees is NHPR’s climate change reporting project. We tell stories of the people grabbling with the challenges of our changing world, and exploring possible solutions. By Degrees explains the science - and the historical context - of our changing climate and why it’s impacting Granite Staters in unequal ways. We’ll answer your questions, hold decision makers accountable, and explore how our state and region are living through this major transition and responding to it.

This coverage is made possible by listeners and readers like you. Please consider making a donation of $10 or more to ensure these community conversations can continue.

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News Climate Changeclimate coverage
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.