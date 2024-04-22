© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today to give back in celebration of all that #PublicMediaGives. Your contribution will be matched $1 for $1.

NH getting $20M grant to help rebuild coastal seawalls

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 22, 2024 at 1:49 PM EDT
A winter storm that brought mostly rain to the New Hampshire seacoast, combined with a high tide, resulted in coastal flooding that closed parts of Route 1A from Hampton to Rye on Jan. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
1 of 3  — Route 1A Rye NH flooding Jan 2024 nhpr tuohy
A winter storm that brought mostly rain to the New Hampshire seacoast, combined with a high tide, resulted in coastal flooding that closed parts of Route 1A from Hampton to Rye on Jan. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Waves crest seawalls in North Hampton and Rye, New Hampshire on Jan. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
2 of 3  — Coastal flooding NHPR photo Tuohy
Waves crest seawalls in North Hampton and Rye, New Hampshire on Jan. 10, 2024. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A winter storm that brought mostly rain to the New Hampshire seacoast, combined with a high tide, resulted in coastal flooding that closed parts of Route 1A from Hampton to Rye on Jan. 10, 2024.
3 of 3  — NH coastal flood 01102024 NHPR Dan Tuohy
A winter storm that brought mostly rain to the New Hampshire seacoast, combined with a high tide, resulted in coastal flooding that closed parts of Route 1A from Hampton to Rye on Jan. 10, 2024.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

New Hampshire is getting a $20 million federal grant to help reconstruct coastal seawalls eroded by storms and flooding and received a disaster aid declaration to recuperate costs from a storm in January, officials said Monday.

The grant, announced by Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt at Rye Harbor State Park, will help bolster stone barriers along Route 1A in North Hampton and Rye in Rockingham County to reduce flooding, structural damage and post-storm cleanup time to ensure smoother travel.

It is being awarded under the FHA's Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation program.

Separately, President Joe Biden granted Gov. Chris Sununu's request for a major disaster declaration Rockingham and Grafton counties, in response to a damaging and costly storm and flooding in January.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, working with state and local emergency management officials, recently completed a Preliminary Damage Assessment, finding that the statewide cost for response efforts related to this event totaled a little over $3 million, Sununu said in a statement.

"This declaration will provide a step toward recovery in the communities that experienced severe flooding and power outages in January," said Robert Buxton, director of the state Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

"We will continue to assist communities with the process of making repairs and working on mitigation projects to prevent similar problems in the future."

Top stories of the day, 3X a week - subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
NH News FloodingWeatherSeacoast
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.