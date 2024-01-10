© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become an NHPR sustaining member today!

Flooding causes road closures, evacuations on Seacoast following latest winter storm

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published January 10, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST
Coastal flooding prompted several closures Wednesday morning along Route 1A. Some seawalls were damaged by the high surf, as large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across the roadway in Hampton, Rye and North Hampton
1 of 3  — coastal flooding Rye - No Hampton Dan Tuohy 011024.JPG
Coastal flooding prompted several closures Wednesday morning along Route 1A. Some seawalls were damaged by the high surf, as large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across the roadway in Hampton, Rye and North Hampton
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Coastal flooding prompted several closures Wednesday morning along Route 1A. Some seawalls were damaged by the high surf, as large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across the roadway in Hampton, Rye and North Hampton
2 of 3  — IMG_8970.jpg
Coastal flooding prompted several closures Wednesday morning along Route 1A. Some seawalls were damaged by the high surf, as large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across the roadway in Hampton, Rye and North Hampton
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Coastal flooding prompted several closures Wednesday morning along Route 1A. Some seawalls were damaged by the high surf, as large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across the roadway in Hampton, Rye and North Hampton
3 of 3  — rye coastal flooding 011024 Dan Tuohy photo.JPG
Coastal flooding prompted several closures Wednesday morning along Route 1A. Some seawalls were damaged by the high surf, as large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across the roadway in Hampton, Rye and North Hampton
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Coastal flooding from the latest winter storm prompted several road closures Wednesday on the Seacoast.

State crews are busy midday repairing seawalls along Ocean Boulevard in North Hampton and Rye that were damaged by the high surf.

Large waves pushed rocks and debris – including a lobster trap or two – across a number of stretches of the Seacoast route.

At midday, state Department of Transportation frontloaders continued to repair stretches of Route 1A at Sawyer’s Beach and Bass Beach.

Police in Hampton said mid-morning that part of Route 101 at Landing Road near the beach was closed. Authorities ask residents to avoid the area. Stretches of Ocean Boulevard continue to have minor flooding this afternoon.

Jamie Sullivan, Hampton’s town manager, is also encouraging people to stay away from the beach until further notice.

“The water is at such a level that it’s unsafe for folks to drive through there, we’ve had to assist some folks who have driven into there and get them out of high water,” he said.

Sullivan said emergency responders have helped about 13 people evacuate from their homes because of flooding concerns, and the extent of the damage will be evaluated after the water recedes.
Tags
NH News SeacoastFlooding
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.