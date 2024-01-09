Strong storm to bring heavy snow, rain and possible outages across NH

Another major storm is due to hit New Hampshire tonight and continue through Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm and high wind warnings for the entire state.

The forecast calls for a mix of snow, sleet and rain, as well as a chance for river and stream flooding in southern New Hampshire, and minor to moderate coastal flooding.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected across the Granite State before turning to rain.

Maximum wind gusts could reach 45 to 55 mph across the state, according to the weather service.

The heavy snowfall and high winds may result in power outages statewide, said Robert Buxton, director of New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“If you do lose power, never run a generator indoors,” Buxton said in a press release. “If you come across downed wires, stay away and call 9-1-1. If you come upon flood waters, turn around, don’t drown!”

State officials are also warning residents to use care when running portable heaters – keep them away from anything that can catch fire, and turn them off when leaving the house or going to sleep.

Granite Staters should also be sure to avoid flood waters. Six inches of moving water can cause problems for people on foot, and can cause a car to lose control.

The storm comes after a weekend snowstorm that dropped several inches of snow across the state, and in the wake of major flooding in parts of the White Mountains in late December.

Fire officials in Campton and Plymouth said their towns, where roads washed out and some residents had to evacuate their homes in December, were prepared for the coming storm.

“A lot of the damage that occurred during that incident has been restored to get the roads reopened,” said Daniel Defossess, chief of the Campton and Thornton fire department. “The storm we saw the other day – maybe a few driveways haven’t been plowed, but everything seems to be pretty well taken care of.”

Plymouth’s fire chief, Kevin Pierce, said roads in Plymouth had been repaired after the December storm and he didn’t anticipate significant issues.

But, he warned residents to prepare for power outages caused by high winds and heavy, wet snow.

“People just need to charge their batteries, have extra water on hand and reach out for help as soon as they need it,” he said.

Contact information for state electric utilities:

NHPR's Mara Hoplamazian and Dan Tuohy contributed to this report.