NH News Recap: Local farmers struggle with crop loss; how zoning affects the housing crisis

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published March 22, 2024 at 10:15 AM EDT
A flooded pumpkin patch at Ten Acre Farm in Hillsborough after heavy rains in 2023.

New Hampshire farmers have struggled with crop losses after flooding and late spring freezes last year. The state rolled out a relief program with $8 million dollars in aid to cover farm losses, but some farmers say they’re frustrated with it.

This year is also the warmest winter in New Hampshire history, challenging maple syrup producers.

And if you’ve been having a hard time finding a place to live or affording your current home, you’re not alone. The state’s vacancy rate is consistently low – under 1% – while the average cost of rent is climbing higher. Lawmakers have proposed changes to zoning laws to address the tight market in New Hampshire.

Learn more about these stories on this week’s edition of the New Hampshire News Recap

Guests:

  • Kate Dario, NHPR
  • Rob Dapice, New Hampshire Housing

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Jasper Tells Angry Farmers They Can Reapply for $8M in Grants Due To Weather Losses

Agricultural Commissioner Shawn Jasper held a webinar Wednesday to explain farmer relief details to frustrated farmers.

Maple Month in a warm winter: How climate change is reshaping NH's syrup season

Maple syrup producers have some anxiety this year, as declining snow cover and record warmth have thrown the normal rhythms of sap season out of whack.

More New Hampshire headlines:

For years, soccer has been her lifeline. But she's worried politicians could take it away.

NH House votes to ban trans girls from girls’ sports teams

These students want to learn more about climate change. Some NH lawmakers disagree.

Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging removal of Gurley Flynn historical marker

Teenager who carried out vandalism spree in Portsmouth gets fine, community service

Paris Hilton urges NH to approve reforms to out-of-state placements for kids in state custody
