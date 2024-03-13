10 things to do in NH this weekend: Maple Weekend, St. Patrick's Day and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

Seacoast Science Center / Courtesy The Seacoast Science Center's March Nature@Nite program is called "Migration Celebration."

Nature@Nite: Migration Celebration on Friday, March 15 at 4 p.m. (guided program at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.

Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies on Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.

The Queen’s Cartoonists on Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.

The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents “The Spirit of Freedom” on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. More info.

Red Baraat Festival of Colors on Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.

New Hampshire Maple Weekend on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 at various locations. Find a sugarhouse near you.

See also: NH Maple Experience at The Rocks

St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun Hunt on Sunday, March 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.

Fireside Chats and Safety on Sunday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.

Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m on Main Street in Jaffrey. More info.