10 things to do in NH this weekend: Maple Weekend, St. Patrick's Day and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published March 13, 2024 at 4:51 PM EDT
Dave Anderson from the Forest Society tours a New Hampshire sugarhouse.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Sugarhouses around New Hampshire are offering special tours and events for this year's Maple Weekend.

Spend a classic New Hampshire weekend visiting a sugarhouse (or two) for Maple Weekend.

Children & their families completing an activity during the Seacoast Science Center's Nature&Nite series
Seacoast Science Center
/
Courtesy
The Seacoast Science Center's March Nature@Nite program is called "Migration Celebration."

  • Nature@Nite: Migration Celebration on Friday, March 15 at 4 p.m. (guided program at 5 p.m.) at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
  • Haley Heynderickx & The Westerlies on Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • The Queen’s Cartoonists on Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
  • The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents “The Spirit of Freedom” on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. More info.
  • Red Baraat Festival of Colors on Saturday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
  • St. Patrick’s Day Leprechaun Hunt on Sunday, March 17 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Fireside Chats and Safety on Sunday, March 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chamberlain-Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.
  • Jaffrey St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m on Main Street in Jaffrey. More info.
  • The Free Range Revue Presents Through Time: A Time-Traveling Extravaganza on Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord. More info.
