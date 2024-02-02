NH News Recap: Transgender students’ access to sports teams debated in State House

This week New Hampshire lawmakers heard testimony on bills that would bar transgender students from participating on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Lawmakers also voted this week on bills that would expand the state’s school voucher program. We discuss these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:



MORE NH HEADLINES

