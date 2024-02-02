NH News Recap: Transgender students’ access to sports teams debated in State House
This week New Hampshire lawmakers heard testimony on bills that would bar transgender students from participating on sports teams that align with their gender identity.
Lawmakers also voted this week on bills that would expand the state’s school voucher program. We discuss these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
- Sarah Gibson, NHPR
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- ‘I am female’: Transgender students fight back against sports bill
- House Republicans recommend extending education freedom accounts to all
- Exeter charter school closing amid investigation into alleged fraud and embezzlement
MORE NH HEADLINES
- New numbers detail the number of unlawful crossings at NH’s northern border
- Along the Merrimack River, a No. 1 year... for No. 2
- EV parking, ESG investing and the energy grid: lawmakers look to NH’s energy future with different visions
- NH lawmakers to consider bills expanding, tightening gun laws in wake of hospital shooting
- He isn't a lawyer. But this NH cafe owner just won a case against a social media giant.
- As NH looks to federal money to expand EV charging, losing out on grants is a blow
- How write-in votes broke down in the 2024 NH primary
- Health organizations raise concerns about parental consent bill in NH Senate