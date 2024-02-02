© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Transgender students’ access to sports teams debated in State House

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published February 2, 2024 at 12:19 PM EST
Advocates for transgender youth rally outside the New Hampshire Statehouse, in Concord, N.H., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. House and Senate committees are holding public hearings on four bills opponents say would harm the health the health and safety of transgender youth. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)
Holly Ramer
/
AP
Advocates for transgender youth rally outside the New Hampshire State House, March 7, 2023.

This week New Hampshire lawmakers heard testimony on bills that would bar transgender students from participating on sports teams that align with their gender identity.

Lawmakers also voted this week on bills that would expand the state’s school voucher program. We discuss these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Sarah Gibson, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

NH News N.H. News Recaptransgender rightsSchool Choice
