© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle during the month of April or May and you'll be entered into a $500 Visa gift card drawing!

NH News Recap: First civil trial against the state for alleged abuses at YDC begins

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published April 12, 2024 at 8:30 AM EDT
Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.org
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood, New Hampshire. Dan Tuohy photo / NHPR.org

More than 1,000 people have sued the state alleging they were abused at a government-run youth detention facility. The first civil trial against the state for those alleged abuses at the former Youth Development Center in Manchester began this week.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster recently announced that she will not run for reelection this year, and candidates are already stepping into the race for that 2nd Congressional District seat.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Jason Moon, NHPR
  • Josh Rogers, NHPR

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Reporting YDC abuse led to retaliation, former staffers tell jurors

Two former staff at NH’s Youth Development Center (YDC) testified management at the facility ignored complaints of abuse and enabled a culture of violence and retaliation.

One day after totality, many North Country leaders say eclipse planning paid off

April is normally a quiet tourism month for New Hampshire's North Country, so many residents said they were grateful for the opportunity to capitalize on the crowds.

More NH water systems need to treat for PFAS chemicals under new federal rules

The new rules could double the number of water systems and private wells that are out of compliance with limits on PFAS. Longtime advocates for more testing and treatment say it’s a major step towards healthier communities.

More New Hampshire headlines:
Tags
NH News N.H. News Recap
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.