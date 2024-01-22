Littleton theater company wins award for 'grace' amid debate over public art, LGBTQ+ visibility

At the 19th annual New Hampshire Theater Alliance awards, Littleton's Theatre UP was honored for its “integrity, grace and love” for the company’s response to controversy over the future of art in the town.

Amid a months-long debate about public art and LGBTQ+ visibility in Littleton, Theatre UP found itself in the middle of it with its production of La Cage Aux Folles.

The play, which centers the story of a gay couple, became part of a controversy when some did not want production of the play to continue. That came on the heels of public debate over public murals that some, including select board member Carrie Gendreau, claimed were pushing a "demonic" pro-LGBTQ+ message.

Gendreau had called the play “disgusting,” and said gay people were an “abomination” in a news article.

One resident of the town, confronted former Littleton Town Manager, Jim Gleason asking him why he was allowing the play to run.

When Gleason responded that under the First Amendment, the play was protected and he could not stop its production, the resident made harmful remarks to Gleason about his late son, who was gay and had died of cancer.

Irene Cohen, President of the New Hampshire Theater Alliance, praised Theatre UP for their response to the threats and harassment as some questioned whether the play should be allowed to be produced at all. The company continued the play’s production Nov. 3-12.

“You have stood strong to honor the arts and the LGBTQ+ community,” Cohen said during the awards show.

At the award ceremony Saturday, Andrew Lidestri, founding director of Theatre UP donned a black and white sequin dress and performed “I Am What I Am,” from their La Cage Aux Folles production to a crowd’s roaring ovation.

Lidestri said in an interview that he originally chose the play for Littleton because it has been cherished and recognized.

“So I was flabbergasted when it became about us,” Lidestri said.

He said he feels incredibly lucky for the recognition, and for the encouragement the theater has received.

“I'm heartened to know that at the end of the day, I felt the support of our community and that I feel I can live in a place that is in a city and feel comfortable as a gay man,” Lidestri said.

Lynn Grigelevich, executive director of Theatre UP, knew ahead of time that the company was going to be honored at the ceremony, something she had to keep from Lidestri.

“We have come from a place of authenticity and a passion for what we do and a commitment to bringing it everywhere but it's a place of authenticity,” Grigelevich said. “And when you come from that place, I mean, there's so much power in there for us and for everyone.”

Grigelevich said that Theatre UP will continue to serve the Littleton area and remain a community theater that's open to everyone.