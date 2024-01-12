NH News Recap: How winters are changing in the Granite State

A snowstorm swept through New Hampshire last weekend dumping up to 12 inches in some parts of the state, and then heavy rains and wind came through on Tuesday flooding the Seacoast. What was the impact of these storms, and how winters are changing here in the Granite State?

The town manager in Littleton resigned this week. It’s the latest turn in a debate over public art and censorship taking place in the town. And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropped out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination on Wednesday.

We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Hadley Barndollar, New Hampshire Bulletin

Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Stories from around New Hampshire this week:

How Christie’s sudden departure from the NH primary could sway the GOP campaign

Christie had faced repeated questions about dropping out from voters and from the press. His answer has tended to be, “I'll be staying in this race because no Republican is really running against Donald Trump.”

When El Niño and climate change collide: What it means for a New Hampshire winter

The Granite State may have been pummeled by a snowstorm on Sunday, but the 50-degree temperatures, rain, and flooding emergencies that followed a few days later were quick reminders that winters here are changing.

Littleton town manager resigns over select board's anti-LGBTQ+ comments

At a meeting Monday, some Littleton residents hoped for an apology after months of turmoil over public art projects and the local LGBTQ+ community.

Ignored by Biden, NH Democrats still working to give him a lift on Primary Day

The president's decision to skip the NH Primary has shaped, maybe even warped, the 2024 race here for months, including the launch of a rare write-in campaign.

More New Hampshire headlines:

