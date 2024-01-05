© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: GOP lawmakers try to revive parts of ‘parental bill of rights’

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Rick Ganley
Published January 5, 2024 at 11:25 AM EST
A sign that says "Trans is beautiful" is held above a crowd of people at the state house.
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
People protested several bills dealing with the rights of LGBTQ+ youth in the spring of 2023.

Lawmakers are back in the State House for the start of the 2024 session. In its first week the House passed a bipartisan bail reform package as well as a bill that prohibits some gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

In this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap, we get into the bills’ details and lawmakers’ strategy for passing elements of a so-called "parental bill of rights."

Guests:

  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR
  • Amanda Gokee, The Boston Globe

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

What to watch as NH lawmakers head back to the State House this week

State lawmakers will kick off their 2024 session this week by polishing off 2023’s leftovers — the more than 300 bills slated for action last year that were retained over the summer.

Effort to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors moves forward at NH State House

The bill would outlaw gender-affirming genital surgeries before age 18. Medical providers say such surgeries are rarely, if ever, done on minors.

Bipartisan bail reform passes NH House

The new bills would increase training and pay for bail commissioners, provide notice to victims, hire new magistrates, and create a centralized database.

After a parental rights bill was defeated, lawmakers look for a new way to pass the same concepts

Last year, the New Hampshire House rejected a bill that would have required schools to disclose information about a child’s gender identity to their parents upon request. Republican lawmakers are trying a new strategy to pass several key components of last year’s sprawling bill by breaking it into separate proposals.

More New Hampshire headlines:
