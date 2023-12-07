10 things to do in NH this weekend: Holiday Pops, ice skating in Portsmouth
Celebrate a variety of holiday traditions with Holiday Pops concerts from Boston Pops, Symphony NH, and the Capitol Jazz Orchestra.
- New England Dickens Fest from Wednesday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 10 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Amherst German Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Amherst Village Green. More info.
- Boston Pops Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester. More info.
See also: Symphony NH Holiday Pops, Capital Jazz Orchestra Holiday Pops
- Jingle Bell Chocolate Tour on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17, tour starts at the Snowflake Inn in Jackson Village. More info.
- Last Minute Larry Holiday Arts Market on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe / Terra Nova Coffee in Keene. More info.
- Jingle Bell Extravaganza on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
- The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents “Christmas Belles” on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. More info.
- 33rd Annual Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibition through Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info.
- Gift of Lights through Sunday, Dec. 31 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. More info.
- Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond, seasonal, at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.