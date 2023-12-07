© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a year-end gift to NHPR!

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Holiday Pops, ice skating in Portsmouth

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published December 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST
The Amherst German Christmas Market illuminated at nighttime
Amherst German Christmas Market
/
Courtesy
The second annual Amherst German Christmas Market is on Saturday.

Celebrate a variety of holiday traditions with Holiday Pops concerts from Boston Pops, Symphony NH, and the Capitol Jazz Orchestra.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

People skating at Puddle Dock Pond in twilight.
Emily Corwin
/
NHPR
Labrie Family Skate at the Stawbery Banke Museum's Puddle Dock Pond is open for the season.

  • New England Dickens Fest from Wednesday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 10 at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Amherst German Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Amherst Village Green. More info.
  • Boston Pops Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at SNHU Arena in Manchester. More info.
    See also: Symphony NH Holiday Pops, Capital Jazz Orchestra Holiday Pops
  • Jingle Bell Chocolate Tour on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17, tour starts at the Snowflake Inn in Jackson Village. More info.
  • Last Minute Larry Holiday Arts Market on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brewbakers Cafe / Terra Nova Coffee in Keene. More info.
  • Jingle Bell Extravaganza on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover. More info.
  • The Lakes Region Symphony Orchestra presents “Christmas Belles” on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Laconia, and Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Inter-Lakes Auditorium in Meredith. More info.
  • 33rd Annual Gingerbread House Contest & Exhibition through Saturday, Dec. 30 at the Portsmouth Historical Society. More info.
  • Gift of Lights through Sunday, Dec. 31 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. More info.
  • Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Dock Pond, seasonal, at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
Tags
NH News NH News10 Things To DoArts and CultureNHPR Music News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.