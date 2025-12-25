© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
BECOME A SUSTAINING MEMBER TODAY AND CHOOSE MEALS TO THE NH FOOD BANK AS YOUR THANK YOU GIFT!

Can music be sacred? Some say yes and point to the 'Word of The Father Chord'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 25, 2025 at 11:37 AM EST

For the original audio, click here

On this Christmas Day, we take a look at a single musical chord that some consider sacred. It’s been called a rare moment of drama in liturgical music, and it’s showcased in the final verse of “O Come All Ye Faithful,” rising up under the lyrics “Word of the Father,” leading many to dub it the “Word of the Father Chord.”

Host Robin Young spoke to musicologist Martin Clarke from Open University in the UK about the chord and why it resonates, literally and figuratively, for so many people.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.