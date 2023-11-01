10 things to do in NH this weekend: Adventure Fest, Seal Walks and more
In the mood for a play? Check out Lost Girl at Dartmouth, Blithe Spirit at UNH, or La Cage Aux Folles at the Littleton Opera House.
- Lost Girl through Saturday, Nov. 4 at Theater on Currier on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
- Blithe Spirit through Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
- Restaurant Week Portsmouth & the Seacoast from Thursday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 11 at various locations. More info.
- First Friday Art Walk on Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Concord. More info.
- Adventure Fest on Friday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ledge Brewing in Intervale. More info.
- Book Signing: The Pearl of Portsmouth on Friday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
- Do Tell! 2023 on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
- La Cage Aux Folles from Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Littleton Opera House. More info.
- Seal Walks on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
- “At This Point” with Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.