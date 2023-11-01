© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Adventure Fest, Seal Walks and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published November 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
The view looking north on Main Street in downtown Concord.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Main street in downtown Concord.

In the mood for a play? Check out Lost Girl at Dartmouth, Blithe Spirit at UNH, or La Cage Aux Folles at the Littleton Opera House.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

A seal pup of the Gulf of Maine sporting grey and white fur, rests on the wet beach sand between two gray rocks about the size of it's body.
Photo courtesy of Seacoast Science Center
/
NHPR
A seal pup in the Gulf of Maine. This image was taken with with a telescopic lens.

  • Lost Girl through Saturday, Nov. 4 at Theater on Currier on the Dartmouth College Campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Blithe Spirit through Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Paul Creative Arts Center on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.
    See also: Keene State College Concert Band
  • Restaurant Week Portsmouth & the Seacoast from Thursday, Nov. 2 through Saturday, Nov. 11 at various locations. More info.
  • First Friday Art Walk on Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Concord. More info.
  • Adventure Fest on Friday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ledge Brewing in Intervale. More info.
    See also: Children’s Craft: Owl Pastels at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center
  • Book Signing: The Pearl of Portsmouth on Friday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Do Tell! 2023 on Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
  • La Cage Aux Folles from Friday, Nov. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 12 at the Littleton Opera House. More info.
    See also: Kinky Boots at The Palace Theatre
  • Seal Walks on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
  • “At This Point” with Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 3 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
