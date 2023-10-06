NH News Recap: Groups urge Dems to change voter registration; Trial begins for man suspected of double murder

Multiple groups are targeting Democratic voters in the state — asking them to switch their party affiliation ahead of the New Hampshire Primary.

The trial of a man accused of killing a married couple in Concord began this week.

And former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani filed a defamation lawsuit in New Hampshire against President Joe Biden. We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Amanda Gokee, Boston Globe

Top headlines from around New Hampshire this week:

Groups pushing anti-Trump message urge NH Democrats to vote in GOP primary

NH voters have until Friday to change their registration status to vote in a different party's primary. Several outside groups are hoping to drive a swell of votes against Trump in the GOP primary.

Key moments from the first day of witness testimony in Logan Clegg murder trial

From the Boston Globe: Logan Clegg, who was living in the woods near the apartment of Stephen and Wendy Reid, is accused of shooting the couple last year on a nearby hiking trail.

Giuliani sues Biden in NH court over defamation claim from 2020 debate

Giuliani alleges Biden defamed him when he referred to Giuliani as a “Russian pawn” during a presidential debate in Nashville in 2020.

Why Maria Perez was the latest NH lawmaker to leave the Democratic Party

Perez decided to leave the Democratic Party and is now officially listed as an Independent.

More New Hampshire news:

