Report find social isolation is prevalent among NH's aging population

In New Hampshire, one in four adults over the age of 65 lives alone, putting them at greater risk of social isolation and its negative impacts on both mental and physical health, according to a recent study.

The 2025 New Hampshire Healthy Aging Data Report, released last week by the Point32 Health Foundation, shows that 25.5% of the state’s older population lives alone, with the majority residing in rural areas.

Christina FitzPatrick, state director of AARP New Hampshire, said that while social isolation is one of several major challenges facing older adults, community engagement can help combat it.

“We know that when people are not interacting with others, they are more likely to have mental health challenges and physical health challenges, and when you live alone, it can be harder to stay engaged and to stay connected to others,” she said. “Communities as a whole can try to make sure that there are good options for people to get out and interact with people in their community.”

Local communities can provide opportunities for social interaction, such as community gardens where people can tend their plots and meet their neighbors, or libraries that serve as hubs for connection, FitzPatrick added.

The report also states that between 2019 and 2025, New Hampshire’s older adult population increased by 66,000 people. This growth owed to a demographic trend: A younger segment of the older population — baby boomers — are aging into the 65-and-older age bracket.

Currently, 60.7% of the state’s aging population is between the ages of 65 and 74, while 28% fall within the 75 to 84 age range, and 11.3% are 85 or older.

While New Hampshire is the state with the lowest depression rate among older adults in New England, seniors in some communities, like Concord, still struggle with their mental health.Despite offering supportive resources like community gardens and libraries, Concord has the highest depression rate among seniors in the state, with 38% of older adults reporting symptoms.

Chronic illness affects over 56% of Concord residents aged 65 and older, a matter of physical health that can influence seniors’ mental well-being, according to the report.

For adults 65 and older in New Hampshire, hypertension is one of the leading chronic health concerns.

There are also positive signs among New Hampshire’s aging population, which continues to grow, making the state the second-oldest in the nation.

According to the report, 61% of older adults in New Hampshire are actively engaged in volunteerism.

“Older adults are sometimes viewed as a drain on our systems,” said Jennifer Rabalais, co-director of the Center on Aging and Community Living. “But there are many contributions that come from an aging population as well.”

Despite these contributions and the growth of the aging population in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire House of Representatives has proposed a controversial budget-cutting measure aimed at eliminating New Hampshire’s Commission on Aging.

Rabalais, co-director of the Center on Aging and Community Living, warned that dismantling the commission would be a significant setback, as it is a vital source of expertise and a central hub for education, resources and information on aging issues.

“The commission is a connecting point, and it has significant outreach into communities for older adults. Then it can bring that feedback back to leaders in our state,” said Rabalais. “What we would lose is that understanding about what’s happening in our state.”

One of the commission’s most critical roles has been leading a statewide analysis of transportation, uncovering gaps that hinder older adults from accessing essential activities such as medical appointments, grocery shopping and social engagement.

“We know transportation is a struggle in New Hampshire, and it’s not as robustly funded as in other states,” said Rabalais. “It’s just a critical piece of activity that no one else is doing right now, and so that is funded by the Commission on Aging.”

While New Hampshire has made strides to support its aging population, Fitzpatrick said there is still room for improvement.

A key area, she noted, is investing in resources that allow older adults to age in place.

“People really want to stay at home when that’s a good environment for them rather than going into a nursing home or some higher level of care,” said Fitzpatrick. “So, as a population ages, we need communities that enhance personal independence, that allow residents to age in place and foster residents’ engagement in the community.”

