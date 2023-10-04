© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Giuliani sues Biden in NH court over defamation claim from 2020 debate

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Josh Rogers
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
Rudy Giuliani stands outside Merrimack County Superior Court, October 4, 2023.
Josh Rogers
/
NHPR
Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters outside Merrimack County Superior Courthouse about his defamation suit against President Joe Biden, Oct. 4, 2023.

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has filed a defamation lawsuit in New Hampshire against President Joe Biden for comments made in 2020.

In a press conference held outside Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord Wednesday morning, Giuliani alleged Biden defamed him when he referred to Giuliani as a “Russian pawn” during a presidential debate in Nashville.

"What he did to me is intolerable,” Giuliani, who served as an advisor to former Presidential Trump, told reporters. “He called me a Russian operative. That is a lie. That is false. There is no left-wing liar who can change that."

Former New Hampshire House Speaker Bill O'Brien, who is working as Giuliani’s lawyer in the case, said because the debate was broadcast in New Hampshire, Giuliani can recover damages here. Giuliani is requesting a jury trial. He is also seeking damages from Biden and several Biden campaign committees.

Giuliani was sued last month in federal court by Hunter Biden, the president’s son, for allegedly improperly accessing data from a laptop computer the younger Biden had abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop.

