Defending the freedom to read in New Hampshire during Banned Books Week

When people find out which books have been banned in different parts of the country, Goffstown Public Library Director Dianne Hathaway says, they’re often curious about why.

“ ‘Oh, what's wrong with Huckleberry Finn?’ ” Hathaway said, recalling a message she saw on public media from one Goffstown resident. “It's very eye opening. So it is a good educational awareness for people to know that it happens.”

Banned Book Week, which is winding down now, is a chance for Hathaway and others in the literary community to raise awareness about the growing threat of book bans. The week usually runs in late September or early October. This year it goes from Oct. 1 to 7.

The American Library Association, one of the organizations behind Banned Books Week, tracks books that have been challenged for removal from schools and public libraries. In 2022, they reported over 1,269 removal requests — the highest number recorded by the association. According to their records, 30% of those challenges came from parents, 28% from patrons and 17% from political or religious groups.

When it came to the books targeted by removal requests, “the vast majority were written by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community or by and about Black people, Indigenous people, and people of color,” according to the American Library Association.

Those observing Banned Books Week in New Hampshire include the staff at The Bookery Manchester. At the bookstore on Saturday, two Manchester School Board members, Jess Spillers and Jason Bonilla, will read aloud from books that have been frequently targeted nationwide.

Cassie Mosher, the store manager, said books are a way for children to learn about the world around them, and banning them isn’t the right approach if someone is concerned about what children can and should be reading.

“ 'Harriet the Spy,' for an example. We all read that, right? It was banned because she was spying and it didn't set a good example for children,” she said. “That is, to me, ludicrous because it is the whole premise of the book.”

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Display of books that have been banned.

Moser has three children of her own. While she can try to talk to them about issues like mental health, bullying and abuse, she said they will see these topics on social media, in schools and from peers.

It would be inappropriate, she said, to keep young people from processing and coming to understand difficult topics until they’re adults.

“Our world has changed so much since when we were kids,” Mosher explained. “I can talk till I'm blue in the face, but because I'm a mom, I don't know anything. Sometimes they need to hear that from a peer. But to be able to read it in a book and know that they're not alone, I think that it helps kids more than it does hinder their progress in becoming adults.”

Mosher said she lets her kids discover books and topics for themselves. She is prepared to discuss with them what they have read.

Hathaway, the Goffstown Public Library director, said she’s also tried to let her children explore books on their own — which has led to difficult but important conversations.

In one instance, she said, her child saw a copy of “Mein Kampf” by Adolf Hilter, and was curious because he recognized the name of the author. Hathaway said she tried to use the opportunity to talk through what was read.

“That was a springboard of discussion for the two of us, like, ‘OK, do you really know how he recognized that author? Do you know who he is?’ ” Hathaway said. “He did know a little bit, but I weighed in a lot about history and things like that. I try to be very factual with him.”

Hathaway said it’s important for children and teenagers to understand what’s happening, even if it means confronting dark chapters in our history.

During Hathaway’s time leading Goffstown’s public library, she said four books have been challenged for removal. In one case, someone asked to move a book from a younger reader's collection to a teen one. Books in question included “Jarhead,” by Anthony Swofford and "Tree Girl” by Ben Mikaelsen. Someone also challenged the inclusion of all books by Christopher Pike.

Whenever someone challenges materials at the Goffstown library, Hathaway said there’s a formal process to decide whether action is needed. That includes asking the person with concerns to file an official petition and having library staff evaluate the book.

The Bookery Manchester said they haven’t had any direct challenges to titles on their shelves. Mosher said those familiar with the store will know that they host a range of voices, from events with conservative politicians to drag queen story hours. The latter category of events have drawn some intense protesters, but Mosher said the bookstore’s staff worked quickly to address the situation.

Mosher said she gets her stance on letting her children read what they want from her own parents.

She said she appreciates that her parents did not tell her their opinions on political views and hot topics. They let her decide her opinions for herself, she said — and she tries to pass that approach on to her children.

“Children are way more insightful than we give them credit for, and they've brought up things that have changed my mind on certain topics, and it's kind of impressive,” Mosher said. “You get to watch your kids really blossom into these wonderful little humans, and it makes you proud.”

