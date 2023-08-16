10 things to do in NH this weekend: Sunflower fests, 2023 Sundance Shorts & more
Concord is hosting two sunflower festivals this weekend: one at Sun Fox Farms and another at Brookford Farm.
- Sunflower Bloom Festival through Sunday, Aug. 20 at Sunfox Farm in Concord. More info.
- White Mountain Film Festival presents: March ‘68 on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
- Hiking the Nissitissit Headwaters on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Nissitissit River Headwaters Preserve in Mason. More info.
- Lives Bound Together: The Washingtons & Ona Marie Judge in NH on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
- 2023 Sundance Shorts on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- Safe Haven Ballet Presents: Beauty & The Beast on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
- Calexico w/ Brian Lopez on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- Looking Together weekly, on Saturdays & Sundays at 11 a.m. and noon at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
- Saturday, August 19: Josef Albers, Homage to the Square: Early Rising I, 1961.
- Sunday, August 20: Max Pechstein, Recto: Stilleben mit Akt, Kachel und Früchten, 1912-1913.
- Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Sunday, Aug. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. More info.
- Katee Robert at Gibson’s After Dark on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
BONUS:
- Sneak Preview: Ken Burns’ The American Buffalo on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.