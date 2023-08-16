© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Sunflower fests, 2023 Sundance Shorts & more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published August 16, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
Amber Brouillette and Greg Pollock stand in front of the sunflower fields at Sun Fox Farms in Concord.
Amber Brouillette and Greg Pollock stand in front of the sunflower fields at Sun Fox Farms in Concord.

Concord is hosting two sunflower festivals this weekend: one at Sun Fox Farms and another at Brookford Farm.

The show poster for Calexico's "Feast of Wire" 20th Anniversary tour at 3S Artspace features a drawing of a person with pink hair sitting on a skateboard.
Calexico's Feast of Wire 20th anniversary tour comes to 3S Artspace on Saturday.

  • Sunflower Bloom Festival through Sunday, Aug. 20 at Sunfox Farm in Concord. More info.
    See also: Brookford Farm's Sunflower Soiree
  • White Mountain Film Festival presents: March ‘68 on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
  • Hiking the Nissitissit Headwaters on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Nissitissit River Headwaters Preserve in Mason. More info.
  • Lives Bound Together: The Washingtons & Ona Marie Judge in NH on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
  • 2023 Sundance Shorts on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • Safe Haven Ballet Presents: Beauty & The Beast on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Prescott Park Arts Festival in Portsmouth. More info.
    More at Prescott Park Arts Fest: Mipso with Small Pond
  • Calexico w/ Brian Lopez on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
    More live music: Buffalo Nichols at The Music Hall, Slothrust w/ pronoun at Brewbakers Cafe
  • Looking Together weekly, on Saturdays & Sundays at 11 a.m. and noon at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester. More info.
    • Saturday, August 19: Josef Albers, Homage to the Square: Early Rising I, 1961.
    • Sunday, August 20: Max Pechstein, Recto: Stilleben mit Akt, Kachel und Früchten, 1912-1913.
  • Portsmouth Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Sunday, Aug. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. at Cisco Brewers in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Katee Robert at Gibson’s After Dark on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord. More info.
    See also: Bookstore Romance Day

BONUS:

  • Sneak Preview: Ken Burns’ The American Buffalo on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
