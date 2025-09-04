Seabrook pursues missing link in NH Seacoast Greenway's rail trail after years of delay

This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

After years of delays, Seabrook selectmen have taken a key step toward building a long-awaited rail trail — one of the missing links in the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000-mile walking and biking route stretching from Maine to Florida.

The board recently voted to pursue a management agreement with the state — a necessary move before construction can begin, and one that would be funded by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The motion, introduced by Selectman Harold Eaton and approved by Eaton and Selectman Aboul Khan, directs Seabrook Town Manager Bill Manzi to request a copy of the agreement from the DOT. Selectwoman Theresa Kyle abstained.

Once received, the agreement will be reviewed by the selectmen and the town’s attorney, who may seek revisions to protect Seabrook’s interests before the board decides whether to sign.

