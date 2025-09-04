© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Seabrook pursues missing link in NH Seacoast Greenway's rail trail after years of delay

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Angeljean Chiaramida - Seacoast Online
Published September 4, 2025 at 2:42 PM EDT
Seacoast Greenway Alliance board member and former Portsmouth deputy city manager Dave Allen gets ready to ride his bike on a stretch of the New Hampshire Seacoast Greenway April 23, 2024 (Deb Cram photo / SeacoastOnline)
Deb Cram / Seacoast Online
Granite State News Collaborative
The New Hampshire Seacoast Greenway trail, part of the East Coast Greenway, is a trail between Portsmouth and Seabrook, NH. The trail is now open from Portsmouth to Hampton.

This story was originally produced by Seacoast Online. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

After years of delays, Seabrook selectmen have taken a key step toward building a long-awaited rail trail — one of the missing links in the East Coast Greenway, a 3,000-mile walking and biking route stretching from Maine to Florida.

The board recently voted to pursue a management agreement with the state — a necessary move before construction can begin, and one that would be funded by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

The motion, introduced by Selectman Harold Eaton and approved by Eaton and Selectman Aboul Khan, directs Seabrook Town Manager Bill Manzi to request a copy of the agreement from the DOT. Selectwoman Theresa Kyle abstained.

Once received, the agreement will be reviewed by the selectmen and the town’s attorney, who may seek revisions to protect Seabrook’s interests before the board decides whether to sign.

Read more at Seacoast Online.

Tags
NH News Seacoast Greenway Seabrook
