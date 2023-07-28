© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
7 PM DEADLINE: Win a trip through Sedona and the Grand Canyon!
NH News

Tornado reported to have touched down in Keene/Roxbury area

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Keene Sentinel
Published July 28, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT
A tornado is seen in the Keene area
Ricky Blake
/
courtesy
The National Weather Service says a tornado was reported in the Keene area on July 28, 2023. The clouds in the region, including this funnel-shaped one in Swanzey were looking intense through mid-afternoon.

A trained spotter reported to the National Weather Service that a tornado touched down in the Keene/Roxbury area Thursday afternoon.

The weather service won't be able to confirm the information until a team can survey the area, said meteorologist Sarah Thunberg.

That's expected on Friday morning, when the weather service plans to examine the area from Keene to Dublin, according to a public information statement from the agency.

"Numerous preliminary reports of damage warrant a survey to determine the cause," the statement said.

Videos of the clouds and possible tornado were shared with numerous news outlets Friday. The weather service originally issued a tornado warning based on the signature hook echo that showed up on radar. A hook echo is a telltale sign of cloud rotation, though it doesn't necessarily mean a funnel cloud reached the ground.

Results from Friday morning's inspection are expected by Friday night. Weather service officials will be looking for details on the damage, such as if trees fell in the same direction, which would suggest straight-line winds, or in a circular pattern, which would indicate a tornado.

Tags
NH News KeeneExtreme Weather
Keene Sentinel
See stories by Keene Sentinel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.