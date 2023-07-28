Tornado reported to have touched down in Keene/Roxbury area

A trained spotter reported to the National Weather Service that a tornado touched down in the Keene/Roxbury area Thursday afternoon.

The weather service won't be able to confirm the information until a team can survey the area, said meteorologist Sarah Thunberg.

That's expected on Friday morning, when the weather service plans to examine the area from Keene to Dublin, according to a public information statement from the agency.

"Numerous preliminary reports of damage warrant a survey to determine the cause," the statement said.

Videos of the clouds and possible tornado were shared with numerous news outlets Friday. The weather service originally issued a tornado warning based on the signature hook echo that showed up on radar. A hook echo is a telltale sign of cloud rotation, though it doesn't necessarily mean a funnel cloud reached the ground.

Results from Friday morning's inspection are expected by Friday night. Weather service officials will be looking for details on the damage, such as if trees fell in the same direction, which would suggest straight-line winds, or in a circular pattern, which would indicate a tornado.

