Keene unleashes 'Jumanji' celebration in 3-day festival

This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A herd of inflatable animals is expected to be on the prowl in downtown Keene this weekend in a nod to the iconic "Jumanji" scene that was filmed in Central Square three decades ago.

The 30th Anniversary "Jumanji" Festival, which will run Friday through Sunday, will feature a slate of events related to the movie. As for the inflatable animals, those will be runners in blow-up costumes as part of the Rhino Rumble fun run.

Organizers hope the festival will attract more than 5,000 people from all over New England, said Brandie Wells, event sponsor and owner of Shadow and Soul Emporium & Tea Lounge on Main Street.

“We are incredibly excited, because it's all coming together like a puzzle right now,” Wells said this past Thursday, “… it's just exciting to see the community coming forward to participate.”

But before the beasts take to the streets Saturday, a free screening of the movie at The Colonial Theatre on Friday night will ease attendees into the "Jumanji" frenzy. A new homage to the film will be unveiled downtown: a "Jumanji" mural on the corner of Main and Cypress streets. A mental health awareness component is included to honor the film's star, Robin Williams, who died by suicide in 2014.

When the movie was filmed in 1994 and 1995, Main Street and Central Square were transformed into a movie set, and more than 100 local and regional residents added "actor" to their résumés. In the movie, based on the children's book "Jumanji" by Chris Van Allsburg, the town of Brantford gets thrown into chaos when siblings Judy and Peter Shepherd (played by Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce), accidentally bring a magical board game to life. While trying to return it to the box, the pair encounters Alan Parrish, played by Williams, who has grown up trapped in the game since he played it years earlier.

Pierce, as well as Dow Griffith, who was the location manager for the film, and Dan Sissons, creator of the "Jumanji" board game, will be at the festival, Wells said.

In addition to the film screening, which is first come, first served, Friday night will feature a presentation of “Jumanji” artifacts, a red carpet photo opportunity, a question and answer session with cast extras, plus interviews conducted by the Historical Society of Cheshire County. Doors open at 6 p.m.

In addition to the Rhino Rumble fun run Saturday at noon, events include a parade through downtown right after. People can still register to participate online.

A scavenger hunt will be held from noon to 4 p.m. A closing ceremony will be held Sunday.

“It's going to be very alive in downtown,” Wells said.

Wells has been involved in the festival since its early stages, and recently took over the event sponsorship. The Greater Monadnock Collaborative, which had been the sponsor since city councilors approved the festival in November, stepped back from the role because of questions about intellectual property use, CEO Julie Schoelzel said in a statement to The Sentinel. Wells and Sony Pictures, which owns the franchise, signed a contract that grants permission for the event shortly after the chamber stepped back.