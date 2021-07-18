-
Keene State College has reached a settlement agreement with two former students who were arrested last year. The New Hampshire college agreed to forgive…
-
Some New Hampshire cities say they’re spending more on hotel assistance for their most vulnerable residents.Low vacancy rates, rental turnover and high…
-
Keene State College Faces Public Reckoning After Arrests Of Two Black StudentsThe past year for Ndeye Badiane, who goes by Khady, is not at all what she thought it would be - and not just because there’s a pandemic going on. “I…
-
A Keene man has been charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, with authorities alleging he stole a bottle of wine…
-
A tale of three cities. We talk with the mayors of Manchester, Rochester, and Keene about their communities during pandemic times. Some challenges have…
-
This past weekend saw more demonstrations in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in several New Hampshire communities, including Plymouth,…
-
The state is warning that southwestern New Hampshire will see unhealthy levels of particulate air pollution this weekend.The Department of Environmental…
-
Earlier this year, NHPR did a survey of what questions, concerns and stories our listeners wanted to hear when it came to the 2020 primary. One theme that…
-
Republican George Hansel narrowly beat out Democrat Mitchell Greenwald for Keene’s open mayoral seat on Tuesday. Hansel, a 33-year-old businessman, hopes…
-
About 60 people attended a discussion about Indigenous People's Day Monday afternoon at Keene State College. Panelists focused on education, land and…