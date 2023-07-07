NH News Recap: How local officials are planning for a very hot summer

Public health officials are urging people to be careful with hot temperatures across the state this week. The state is seeing more very hot days due to the effects of climate change. We hear how local officials are planning for extreme heat.

And adults on Medicaid are now eligible for dental benefits in New Hampshire, but low reimbursement rates and workforce shortages mean few dentists are actually available for appointments.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:



Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin

Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

