© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase tickets today for our Summer Raffle! You could be the Grand Prize winner!
NH News

NH News Recap: How local officials are planning for a very hot summer

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jackie Harris,
Mary McIntyre
Published July 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
/

Public health officials are urging people to be careful with hot temperatures across the state this week. The state is seeing more very hot days due to the effects of climate change. We hear how local officials are planning for extreme heat.

And adults on Medicaid are now eligible for dental benefits in New Hampshire, but low reimbursement rates and workforce shortages mean few dentists are actually available for appointments.

We discuss these stories and more on this week’s New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests: 

  • Annmarie Timmins, New Hampshire Bulletin
  • Paul Cuno-Booth, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapheatMedicaid
Jackie Harris
Jackie Harris is the Morning Edition Producer at NHPR. She first joined NHPR in 2021 as the Morning Edition Fellow.

See stories by Jackie Harris
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
See stories by Mary McIntyre

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.