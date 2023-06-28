© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Photos: Pease Air National Guard mission marks 100 years of aerial refueling

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published June 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
Mid-air refueling with NH Air National Guard
1 of 9  — Air Refueling - NHPR photo Dan Tuohy 2023
The Pease Air National Guard's 157th Air Refueling Wing participated in a major aerial refueling exercise June 27, 2023, 100 years to the day of the first time an airplane fueled another plane in mid-air.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Col. Brian Carloni and 1st Lt. Tim Guinee fly a refueling mission
2 of 9  — Pease Air National Guard crew - 2023 NHPR photo
Col. Brian Carloni and 1st Lt. Tim Guinee fly a refueling mission aboard a KC-46 Pegasus on June 27, 2023.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A Pease Air National Guard air refueling tanker prepares to land.
3 of 9  — KC-46 air refueling tanker approaching Pease - 2023 NHPR photo
Col. Brian Carloni readies a KC-46 air refueling tanker for a landing at Pease Air National Guard Base on June 27, 2023.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
A KC-46 air refueling tanker on the tarmac at Pease Air National Guard Base
4 of 9  — KC-46 air refueling tanker plane - NHPR photo 2023
KC-46 Pegasus air refueling tanker on the tarmac at Pease Air National Guard Base on June 27, 2023.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Navigation panel of a KC-46 Pegasus air refueling tanker.
5 of 9  — Air refueling navigation panel - NHPR photo 2023
The navigation panel of a KC-46 Pegasus air refueling tanker.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
KC-46 air refueling planes at Pease.
6 of 9  — KC-46 tankers at Pease - NHPR photo 2023
Pease Air National Guard is home to a fleet of 12 KC-46 Pegasus air refueling tankers.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Crew of a KC-46 Pegasus air refueling mission
7 of 9  — KC-46 crew - Pease Air National Guard - NHPR photo 2023
Crew of a KC-46 Pegasus air refueling mission on June 27, 2023, the centennial of the first aerial refueling operation.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
View of Little Bay and Dover Point
8 of 9  — Little Bay view - from KC-46 NHPR photo 2023
View of Little Bay and Dover Point from a KC-46 air refueling tanker on its approach to landing at Pease Air National Guard Base on June 27, 2023.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR
Some of the instrument panel of the KC-46 air refueling plane.
9 of 9  — KC-46 plane instrument panel - NHPR photo 2023
Some of the instrument panel of the KC-46 air refueling plane.
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Warren Harding was president. The Wright Brothers had their first sustained flight only 20 years earlier. When, on June 27, 1923, aviators from the U.S. Army Air Service dropped a hose from one biplane to another beneath it to demonstrate the first mid-air gasoline refueling, according to the U.S. Air Force.

A hundred years to the day, the U.S. Air Force andPease Air National Guard celebrated the milestone with air-to-air refueling exercises from coast to coast. NHPR joined a crew from Pease on Tuesday for aerial refueling above New England, including receiving fuel from another aircraft above Mount Washington in New Hampshire.

Lt. Col. Gregg Van Splunder in the cockpit of a KC-46 Pegasus air refueling plane.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Lt. Col. Gregg Van Splunder in the cockpit of a KC-46 Pegasus air refueling plane after completing a refueling operation June 27, 2023.

Pease Air National Guard now has a fleet of 12 KC-46 Pegasus refueling aircraft. The first one of the newest tankers arrived in 2019, and the aircraft required upgrades for its remote vision system, which is central to refueling operations. In 2020, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker modernization program was assessed at about $43 billion. Shaheen and Sen. Maggie Hassan also raised questions about delays in bringing the new tankers online.

The new aircraft replaced a fleet of KC-135 tankers, a plane over 50 years old.

The Department of Defense is working to modernize additional aircraft. In a statement on the Centennial operation, Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of the Air Mobility Command, described air refueling as mission critical. "It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision."

Lt. Col Gregg Van Splunder, the 157th Air Traffic Control Squadron commander, was one of the pilots for the refueling operation Tuesday. In an interview after landing back at Pease, he said the key focus is global reach.

"The refueling piece is so big, it is worldwide," he says. "There is refueling everywhere and active duty just can't handle it [all]. We come in and we help supplement it.”

Airman 1st Class Abby Stroup
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Airman 1st Class Abby Stroup.

Airman 1st Class Abby Stroup, a boom operator, helped line up the refueling operation.

The Pease Air National Guard crew received fuel mid-air from a Maine Air National Guard tanker.

Most air refueling operations are conducted at between 20,000 and 30,000 feet elevation, said Col. Brian Carloni, commander of the 157th Operations Group at Pease. In the photo above, Stroup is communicating with Carloni, and 1st Lt. Tim Guinee, at 21,000 feet above Cambridge, Vermont.

Col. Brian Carloni of Pease Air National Guard
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Col. Brian Carloni is commander of the 157th Operations Group.

Aerial refueling with modern aircraft is efficient and standard. It's how the military moves planes everywhere. Line of sight, however, is still important.

Carloni says they typically pick up sight of the second aircraft about a mile away. Not long after he says this, Guinee points out the approaching plane — far off to the west. It's a Maine Air National Guard refueler, a KC-135.

"We're about to pull up about 10 to 15 feet underneath a 135," Carloni says. "You'll see the old tanker in front of us, and we'll pull right up underneath it. So ... it's going to be pretty cool."

Soon, as he and Guinee pilot the aircraft and prepare for the fuel transfer, the boom of the other plane lowers down, and the tanker's home base becomes clear: "MAINEiacs" and "ME ANG" are spelled out on part of the boom, which comes closer and closer until you hear it connect to a door opening atop the KC-46 Pegasus.

It's called a "point parallel rendezvous," and the crew later flies north to a point above Mount Washington, and then onward to Maine, to repeat the high-altitude gas refill.

Learn more about the DH-4B, the De Havilland aircraft that demonstrated the first air-to-air refueling on June 27, 1923.

Dan Tuohy
Dan Tuohy

Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
