10 things to do in NH for 4th of July weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT
A photo looking down Portsmouth's Market Street on August 31, 2021.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Portsmouth's Market Street on August 31, 2021.

Kick off your 4th of July celebrations early with Summer in the Street in Portsmouth and Manchester City Parks Day.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Two buses at a stop on Elm Street in Manchester.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Two buses at a stop on Manchester's Elm Street in 2021.

  • National Theatre Live: Fleabag on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Movie Theme DJ Dance Party on Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Rochester Opera House June Pride Bash on Thursday, June 29 at 7:30 p.m. More info.
  • Classic Film Fridays weekly, on Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
    See also: Free Movies Under the Stars at Keene Parks & Rec
  • Manchester City Parks Day and ORIS Fresh Market on Saturday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at various locations in Manchester (Fresh Market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheehan-Basquil Park). More info.
  • Frederick Douglass Community Reading on Saturday, July 1 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. More info.
  • Summer in the Street weekly, on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through July 29 in Portsmouth’s Market Square. More info.
  • Seacoast Saxophone Society on Sunday, July 2 at noon at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
    More at The Press Room: DJ: Ladi Dre *Post Fireworks Spectacular*
  • “Concerts on the Green” weekly, on Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 13 on the Walpole town green. More info.
  • New Hampshire Fourth of July Fireworks, Parades and Independence Day Celebrations: Check out this list from New Hampshire Magazine, and see where you're allowed to use fireworks in New Hampshire.
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

