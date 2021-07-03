Map: Where are you allowed to use fireworks in N.H.?

Note: This post was updated on June 30, 2022.

Fireworks are legal to purchase in New Hampshire, but not all towns allow residents to use them.

Each year, the State Fire Marshal's office asks towns to respond to a survey about fireworks rules. The map below reflects the latest survey responses posted on the department's website as of July 2021.

When we reached out to the State Fire Marshal's office for the most recent version of their community fireworks list, state officials said they weren't aware of any updates since last year. They expect to publish a new list in June 2023.

For the most up-to-date information about the rules in a specific city or town, the State Fire Marshal's office recommends contacting local officials directly.

This map is designed to provide you with a quick reference point about whether your community allows private fireworks displays. If you live somewhere with a permit requirement or other restrictions, check with your local fire or police department for more information.

If you're aware of another town that has a fireworks ban or restrictions not listed here, email us at news@nhpr.org.

MAP: Fireworks rules in New Hampshire

Click on each dot for more details.