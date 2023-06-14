10 things to do in NH this weekend: Father's Day, Manchester Pride and more
Check out our suggestions for where to celebrate Father's Day, Manchester Pride Week and Juneteenth weekend in the Granite State.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
- Prescott Park Arts Festival Wentworth-Douglass Movie Series: The Woman King on Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 p.m. at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. More info.
- 23rd Annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic from Thursday, June 15 through Saturday, June 17 at Hampton Beach (sculptures are on view through June 26). More info.
- Concord Multicultural Festival: Noche Latina on Friday, June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Bank of NH stage in Concord. More info.
- The Secret Gardens of New Castle on Friday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Newcastle’s Historic District. More info.
- Somersworth International Children’s Festival on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at various locations in Somersworth. More info.
- 100th Annual Loudon Classic from Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. More info.
- Reggae Festival — Chanting Down Babylon: Redemption Songs Of The Diaspora on Saturday, June 17 from noon to 10 p.m. at the Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth. More info.
See more: Juneteenth Celebration events from the Black Heritage Trail of NH
- Manchester Pride Festival on Saturday, June 17 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Veterans Park in Manchester. More info.
See more: Manchester Pride Week events
- Kid Flicks: Celebrating Black Stories on Saturday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Keene Public Library. More info.
See more: MONIFF Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration events
- Father’s Day Brunch: Sharon Jones & Her Trio on Sunday, June 18 at noon at The Press Room in Portsmouth. More info.
See also: Father’s Day Celebration at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats