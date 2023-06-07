10 things to do in NH this weekend: Portsmouth Market Square Day, World Ocean Day
There's music in the air: Shemekia Copeland is performing in Bethlehem on Friday night, and Leslie Odom, Jr. takes the stage in Portsmouth on Saturday.
- Ladies on the Lake: Iona Lake on Friday, June 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Iona Lake, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
- Shemekia Copeland on Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
- Market Square Day on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Portsmouth. More info.
- Local Author Brinda Charry on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at The Toadstool Bookshops in Peterborough. More info.
- An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr. on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
- Laconia Motorcycle Week from Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, June 18 at Weirs Beach in Laconia. More info.
- World Ocean Day Celebration on Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
- Light Attaching To A Girl with filmmaker talkback on Sunday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (with Yola, Mavis Staples & Devon Gilfillian) on Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. More info.
- Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat through Sunday, June 25 at The Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.
WEEKLONG EVENTS:
- Manchester Pride Week from Saturday, June 10 through Saturday, June 17 at various locations in Manchester. More info.
- Juneteenth Celebration 2023: Celebrating the African Diaspora from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 19 at various locations. More info.