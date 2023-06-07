© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Portsmouth Market Square Day, World Ocean Day

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published June 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is performing at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem on Friday evening.

There's music in the air: Shemekia Copeland is performing in Bethlehem on Friday night, and Leslie Odom, Jr. takes the stage in Portsmouth on Saturday.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

  • Ladies on the Lake: Iona Lake on Friday, June 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Iona Lake, hosted by the Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany. More info.
  • Shemekia Copeland on Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. More info.
  • Market Square Day on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Local Author Brinda Charry on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at The Toadstool Bookshops in Peterborough. More info.
  • An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr. on Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. at The Music Hall in Portsmouth. More info.
  • Laconia Motorcycle Week from Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, June 18 at Weirs Beach in Laconia. More info.
  • World Ocean Day Celebration on Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seacoast Science Center in Rye. More info.
  • Light Attaching To A Girl with filmmaker talkback on Sunday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (with Yola, Mavis Staples & Devon Gilfillian) on Sunday, June 11 at 7 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. More info.
  • Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat through Sunday, June 25 at The Palace Theatre in Manchester. More info.

WEEKLONG EVENTS:

  • Manchester Pride Week from Saturday, June 10 through Saturday, June 17 at various locations in Manchester. More info.
  • Juneteenth Celebration 2023: Celebrating the African Diaspora from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 19 at various locations. More info.
