© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the local journalism you rely on by becoming a sustaining member today!
NH News

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Festivals for art, music, coffee and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published May 17, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT
A photo taken from above: Sammus performs onstage at The Thing in the Spring 2022, under purple lighting
novaarts.org
Sammus performs onstage during The Thing in the Spring 2022.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

"Exeter Arts & Music Fest" written over a drawing of a painter's palette and a guitar.
teamexeter.com
The annual Exeter Arts & Music fest returns to downtown Exeter this weekend.

  • Bedrock Gardens Opening Weekend (opening day on Wednesday, May 17) in Lee. More info.
  • “From Terra Nova To Aztlán: The Politics of Territory in Latinx Printmaking” on Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
  • PMAC Student Shows from Thursday, May 18, through Sunday, May 21, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • St. Philip Greek Food Festival on Friday, May 19 ,and Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church in Nashua. More info.
  • Keb’ Mo’ on Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
    See also: Alexia Bomtempo at The Press Room
  • New England Coffee Festival on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, in downtown Laconia. More info.
  • The Thing in the Spring from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, at Nova Arts in Keene. More info.
  • Exeter Arts & Music Fest on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Exeter. More info.
    See also: NH Phil Spring Pops: Hollywood in Africa
  • Sing in the Stories of Summer on Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at Toadstool Bookshop in Keene. More info.
  • Sankofa Guided Tour: Ona Judge Day on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.
Tags
NH News 10 Things To DoArts and CultureNHPR Music NewsNH News
Zoey Knox
Zoey Knox is NHPR's newsroom engagement producer. She has spent most of her radio years at college radio stations in Madison, WI (WSUM) and Seattle, WA (KXSU).
See stories by Zoey Knox

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.