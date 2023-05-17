10 things to do in NH this weekend: Festivals for art, music, coffee and more
- Bedrock Gardens Opening Weekend (opening day on Wednesday, May 17) in Lee. More info.
- “From Terra Nova To Aztlán: The Politics of Territory in Latinx Printmaking” on Thursday, May 18, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
- PMAC Student Shows from Thursday, May 18, through Sunday, May 21, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
- St. Philip Greek Food Festival on Friday, May 19 ,and Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church in Nashua. More info.
- Keb’ Mo’ on Friday, May 19, at 8 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Keene. More info.
- New England Coffee Festival on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20, in downtown Laconia. More info.
- The Thing in the Spring from Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, at Nova Arts in Keene. More info.
- Exeter Arts & Music Fest on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Exeter. More info.
- Sing in the Stories of Summer on Sunday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at Toadstool Bookshop in Keene. More info.
- Sankofa Guided Tour: Ona Judge Day on Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire in Portsmouth. More info.