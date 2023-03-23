NH Supreme Court overturns former state Sen. Woodburn’s domestic violence conviction

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn, who was found guilty on domestic violence charges stemming from an altercation with his then-girlfriend following a Christmas party in 2017.

In a 3-0 opinion released Thursday, the justices found that a lower court judge’s refusal to allow the jury to consider Woodburn’s self-defense claim was improper.

Writing for the court, Justice James Bassett said that “because the record contains some evidence supporting a rational finding that the defendant acted in self-defense, the trial court’s refusal to instruct the jury on that theory of defense was unreasonable.”

Woodburn’s case will now be sent back to a lower court for a new trial, where he will be allowed to present his self-defense arguments.

During the altercation, Woodburn alleged he was attempting to escape from the car which was in a remote location between Lancaster and Jefferson. Woodburn allegedly bit the hand of his then partner during their entanglement. He claimed he was acting in self-defense, and that she had previously attempted to confine him during other disputes during their two-and-a-half year long relationship.

Woodburn, of Whitefield, was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail for the domestic violence conviction.

At the time of the incident, Woodburn, a Democrat, was the Senate’s minority leader. He stepped aside from that position after his arrest, but ran for re-election to his seat representing the North Country. He lost that race, effectively ending his decades-long participation in state politics.

In a statement, the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence criticized the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“This decision should not in any way discourage victims of domestic violence from coming forward and reporting abuse,” said Amanda Grady Sexton, the group’s director of public affairs.

In a statement, Woodburn said, The Supreme Court confirmed that I was unfairly treated and wrongfully convicted. As I said from the beginning more than 4 years ago, that this process would and will continue to reveal the truth, underlying politics, and injustice. I know what happened in this relationship, my mistakes and that I defended myself and never abused anyone.”