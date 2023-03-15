© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Crews still working to restore power after snow like 'gorilla glue' blankets region

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published March 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT
Snowy road
Dan Tuohy/NHPR
/
Snow blankets a road in North Hampton during Tuesday's storm.

Utility workers from around the region are arriving in New Hampshire to assist with wide-ranging power outages left in the wake of Tuesday’s storm.

Eversource, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, reported 48,000 customers remained without electricity, down from more than 60,000 at the start of the day.

The storm dumped heavy, wet snow on southern and western regions of the state, with more than a foot of snow falling in many places. Some towns in the Monadnock Region recorded more than three feet of accumulation.

“With upwards of three feet of snow that in spots that is like ‘gorilla glue’ on the road and more than 210 blocked roads statewide, our crews have been dealing with extremely difficult travel conditions to access areas of the electric system where there is damage,” Eversource’s Doug Foley said in a statement.

The utility said some customers could be in the dark until Friday afternoon, though most will see restored power before then.

New Hampshire Electric Co-op said its outages peaked early Wednesday with approximately 16,000 households affected. By 2 p.m., around 3,000 of its customers remained in the dark.

"All told, we took damage to our distribution system in more than 200 locations," said Seth Wheeler, a spokesperson for the Co-op.

"Challenges to restoration include the high winds that are flowing in today as the nor’easter departs. We can’t rule out further scattered outages today," he said, adding that they have more than 50 crews in the field, including teams from as far south as Virginia.

Resources:

  • Eversource: Report/check a power outage here, or text STAT to 23129 to get power alerts and restoration times. Customers can also call 800-662-7764, or view outage map
  • New Hampshire Electric Co-op: Call 800-343-6432 to report an outage, or check outage dashboard
  • Unitil: View outage map, or call 888-301-7700.
  • Liberty Utilities: View outage map, or call 1-855-349-9455
