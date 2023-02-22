State Senate committee supports $75 million package on affordable housing and homelessness services

A state Senate committee voted Tuesday in favor of a measure to boost funding for housing projects and homelessness support services.

Advocates of the bill praised the $75 million proposal as a historic effort to accelerate affordable housing initiatives and expand homelessness services in New Hampshire as the state simultaneously weathers a dire housing shortage and a growing homelessness crisis .

The proposal would put $25 million toward the state's affordable housing fund, and another $30 million toward state departments to accelerate workforce housing projects through the InvestNH program. The bill also would promote tax credits for projects that convert historic structures into new housing options, totaling up to $10 million over two years.

It would also allocate $8 million to expand statewide homeless shelter programs, and $2 million for housing stabilization and eviction prevention services.

Republican Sen. Dan Innis, the bill’s sponsor, said the measure would help the state make headway in expanding its housing options.

“While the problem is certainly quite large, I think the amount of funding in this particular bill moves us forward in a positive direction and provides communities with the help that they need,” he said.

Supporters included Brian Hanson, a board member for Families in Transition, which runs a homeless shelter in Manchester. He said in two years, he worked more than 200 hours on a volunteer basis in the shelter, and that the prospect of increased funds for homelessness services would give his overworked team a boost.

“The resources we have are stretched really thin,” he said. “This money could go a long way to … elevate the experience of people who are experiencing homelessness in this state.”

Melissa Hatfield, bureau chief of the Bureau of Housing Supports at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, said that with the $8 million, the state would be able to increase bed capacity at shelters.

Taylor Caswell, the state’s commissioner for Business and Economic Affairs, also supported the bill, saying that it would better position the state to welcome a younger workforce population in search of housing.

“Housing … in New Hampshire remains our top economic challenge from an economic development and community development standpoint,” Caswell said.

The measure still needs additional approval, including passage in the New Hampshire House, from lawmakers before it takes effect.