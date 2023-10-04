Biden taps NH federal prosecutor for seat on First Circuit Court

President Biden is nominating a longtime federal prosecutor to New Hampshire’s seat on the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals.

Seth Aframe, a Hopkinton resident, is head of the Criminal and Appellate Divisions at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Concord, where he has worked since 2007. He’s a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, and was a law clerk for Judge Jeffrey Howard, who took senior status from the appellate court last year, creating the vacancy. He’s also been an adjunct professor at UNH’s Franklin Pierce School of Law.

Biden’s earlier pick for the seat--former New Hampshire Attorney General Michael Delaney--pulled his name from consideration in May. Delaney faced opposition from both parties for his work on a high-profile St. Paul’s sex abuse case.

In a joint statement, Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan described Aframe as “extremely qualified” for the post.

“His long tenure of public service, his commitment to mentoring and teaching the next generation and his extensive litigation experience make him well suited to serve in this role, and we urge the Senate to swiftly confirm him,” the senators said.