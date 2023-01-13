NH News Recap: What lawmakers are proposing on housing, marijuana legalization and more
Housing, the state budget, marijuana legalization — those are just a few of the priorities House leaders have outlined for this legislative session. But what are the actual policies lawmakers are proposing? We dig into those proposals on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
Guests:
- Anna Brown, Citizens Count
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- NH has spent years trying to prevent police from killing people in mental distress, but advocates say gaps remain
- NH House Majority Leader hopes to pass cannabis legalization and address energy costs
- NH House Minority Leader hopes to keep ideological battles out of the state budget
- NH hospitals sue to stop state from boarding psychiatric patients in their ERs
- A new law could make it easier to access an effective opioid addiction treatment in NH
- A NH author’s book aims to help children understand parents who have depression
- FBI asks judge for final sweep of child porn images before returning computers seized from Ian Freeman in 2016