© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR and support local journalism.
NH News

NH News Recap: What lawmakers are proposing on housing, marijuana legalization and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published January 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST
Marijuana
David McNew
/
Getty Images

Housing, the state budget, marijuana legalization — those are just a few of the priorities House leaders have outlined for this legislative session. But what are the actual policies lawmakers are proposing? We dig into those proposals on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Anna Brown, Citizens Count
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapMarijuana LegalizationHousing
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.