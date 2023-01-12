A new law could make it easier to access an effective opioid addiction treatment in NH

A recent change in federal law could expand Granite Staters’ access to one of the most effective treatments for opioid addiction, by making it easier for more physicians to prescribe buprenorphine.

Also known by the brand name Suboxone, the medication works by reducing cravings for drugs like heroin and fentanyl. It and other forms of medication-assisted treatment have been shown to keep people in treatment for longer and reduce the risk of overdose .

Previously, health care providers had to obtain a special waiver from the Drug Enforcement Administration before prescribing it. A provision in the spending package Congress passed late last year removed that requirement.

“This will allow people to prescribe it like any other medication,” said Dr. Luke Archibald, director of addiction services at Dartmouth Health.

For many patients, he said, that will mean they can begin treatment more quickly. In general, while some primary care providers and emergency room doctors had gone through the waiver process, most had not. Now, those clinicians will be able to start people on buprenorphine right away — instead of them waiting for an appointment with an outpatient treatment program.

That timing can make all the difference when someone’s seeking treatment, Archibald said.

“Somebody might have that moment of clarity where they're ready to make a change in their lives,” he said. “But if there's a delay of even a day or two, you might lose that opportunity.”

Sen. Maggie Hassan, who co-sponsored the legislation, discussed the changes Monday with doctors and social service providers during a visit to the Farnum Center, an addiction-treatment facility in Manchester.

“Evidence is really clear that medication-assisted treatment, otherwise known as MAT, is the single best most effective option for treating patients with substance use disorder,” Hassan said. “But for a long time, Granite Staters who have needed that treatment have faced hurdles.”

Nationally, the number of health care providers who could prescribe buprenorphine had already been rising before the change — more than doubling between 2017 and 2020, according to one recent study . But about a third of rural counties were still without a single buprenorphine prescriber as of mid-2020.

Dr. Marie Ramas, the medical director at Gatehouse Treatment Center in Nashua, expects more providers will start to offer medication-assisted treatment now that the administrative burdens have been eased.

In the longer run, she thinks the change could also help de-stigmatize that kind of treatment and integrate it more fully with other forms of health care.

“This is another way to normalize the fact that medically assisted treatment is something that we have to take care of as a chronic condition for all of our patients,” she told NHPR after the event in Manchester.

While access to medication-assisted treatment has been improving in New Hampshire, Ramas said some groups still face greater barriers, including people who lack insurance or don’t speak English as a first language.

She said the medical field should do more to address those gaps. That could include expanding services, recruiting clinicians from diverse backgrounds and providing outreach and education in multiple languages.

“We might be able to prescribe the medication,” she said. “But how do we engage our patients in a meaningful way? That's an area of equity that I think we can start to work on.”