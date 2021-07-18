addiction treatment

-
One of the largest providers of substance use disorder treatment in New Hampshire is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. At least 27 clients and staff of…
New Hampshire Recovery Centers Struggle To Balance Dueling EpidemicsJohn Burns says the drastic drop in the amount of people coming into his three recovery centers in Dover, Rochester, and Hampton for help worries him.…
Since the state established The Doorway, a new system for treating opioid abuse, nine hospitals in different regions now serve as entryways to…
Kim Bock is the head of New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences, which provides support for groups that help people recovering from addiction. She…
Some recovery groups in New Hampshire say there are more people struggling with addiction now than before the pandemic. In a Zoom conference call on…
One of the bills included in the omnibus healthcare legislation Governor Sununu signed into law on Wednesday requires that superintendents at county…
Two hospitals in Manchester and Nashua are now the new hubs for the Doorway, a program that connects people with substance use disorders to treatment and…
Many once face-to-face interactions have moved online during COVID-19, including for people who are in recovery from a substance use disorder.But the…
Those in recovery from substance use disorder have been forced to isolate themselves and attend meetings online as recovery centers across the state close…
With the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the globe, everyone is being urged to isolate at home and distance themselves from one another. But what…