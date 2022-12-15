Winter storm watch: What to expect in New Hampshire

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for New Hampshire, starting Thursday at 10 p.m. and continuing through Saturday morning.

Rob Carolan, meteorologist for the NHPR forecast center, said snowfall will develop tonight and the system is expected to change to sleet and rain Friday morning for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as the Seacoast.



Listen to Carolan discuss this storm on Morning Edition with Rick Ganley.

Higher elevations will see more steady snowfall. A new storm is projected to develop off the coast late Friday night, bringing mostly snow for much of the Granite State.

Carolan, as of Thursday morning, said northern New Hampshire and higher elevations could see 6 to 12 inches of snow, while the Monadnock region and the Upper Valley could see 3 to 6 inches. The Seacoast area may get up to 2 inches.

A wintry mix of precipitation is most likely to occur on Friday morning and midday.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation, which issues safe driving tips, encourages drivers to slow down and to give snow plows plenty of room on the roadways.

Stay #SafeForTheSeason with some tips from @nhfstems 🎄



✔️ Reach out to those you know who are alone or struggling.

✔️ Remember to prioritize your mental health.

✔️ Keep in mind first responders who have to work over the holidays.#TeamSafetyNH #HolidayTips pic.twitter.com/GEG0yEofBn — New Hampshire Department of Safety (@NH_DeptSafety) December 15, 2022

