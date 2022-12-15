© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Winter storm watch: What to expect in New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST
A snow plow on a snowy road in NH
Annie Ropeik
/
NHPR File Photo
State safety and transportation leaders urge motorists not to crowd plows.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for New Hampshire, starting Thursday at 10 p.m. and continuing through Saturday morning.

Rob Carolan, meteorologist for the NHPR forecast center, said snowfall will develop tonight and the system is expected to change to sleet and rain Friday morning for southern and central New Hampshire, as well as the Seacoast.

Higher elevations will see more steady snowfall. A new storm is projected to develop off the coast late Friday night, bringing mostly snow for much of the Granite State.
Carolan, as of Thursday morning, said northern New Hampshire and higher elevations could see 6 to 12 inches of snow, while the Monadnock region and the Upper Valley could see 3 to 6 inches. The Seacoast area may get up to 2 inches.

A wintry mix of precipitation is most likely to occur on Friday morning and midday.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation, which issues safe driving tips, encourages drivers to slow down and to give snow plows plenty of room on the roadways.

