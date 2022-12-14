10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: 'A Charlie Brown Christmas,' Midwinter Revels
Grab your binoculars! The North Conway Christmas Bird Count is taking place on Saturday.
- The Black Matter Is Life Poetry Series: "Poetry of the Ordinary Day" with guest poet, Marilyn Nelson on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., virtual, hosted by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. More info.
- Holiday Pop-Up Art Show from Thursday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Old Library in Jackson Village. More info.
- A New England Midwinter Revels from Friday, Dec. 16 through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Lebanon Opera House. More info.
- Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 17 at various locations in the Mount Washington Valley. More info.
- Santa’s Christmas Party with ELF on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m., at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey. More info.
Also at The Park Theatre: A Charlie Brown Christmas With The Heather Pierson Trio
- Holiday Arts Market on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the West Street Ward House in Concord. More info.
- Rock This Town Orchestra Christmas Spectacular on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House. More info
- Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra’s Family Holiday Pops on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 at Portsmouth High School. More info.
- Judy's Scary Little Christmas through Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. More info.
- When Winter Comes: A StoryWalk at Chamberlain Reynolds from Thursday, Dec. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Chamberlain Reynolds Memorial Forest in Center Harbor. More info.