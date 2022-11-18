N.H. News Recap: Election recounts for State House races; cryptocurrency regulation
Election recounts are underway for State House races, and with the closely divided New Hampshire House, the outcomes could be crucial in determining policy and which party will hold the majority in the Legislature.
The federal government won a case against the New Hampshire-based company LBRY last week. LBRY is a blockchain-based publishing company co-founded by Jeremy Kauffman, a Manchester man who ran for U.S. Senate this year as a Libertarian.
Guests:
- Josh Rogers, NHPR
- Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin
Top stories from around N.H. this week:
- What election recounts mean for the next N.H. legislative session
- 1940s precedent puts future of N.H. file-sharing firm in doubt
- Voter confidence panel divided over how to handle unfounded claims about N.H.’s elections
- With N.H.’s rental market red hot, state gives developers $50 million
- Enrollment in N.H. public schools continues to decline
- N.H. judge denies early parole for man fighting 30-year-old murder conviction
- N.H. Supreme Court hears arguments in Saint-Gobain PFAS contamination case