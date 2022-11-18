N.H. News Recap: Election recounts for State House races; cryptocurrency regulation

Election recounts are underway for State House races, and with the closely divided New Hampshire House, the outcomes could be crucial in determining policy and which party will hold the majority in the Legislature.

The federal government won a case against the New Hampshire-based company LBRY last week. LBRY is a blockchain-based publishing company co-founded by Jeremy Kauffman, a Manchester man who ran for U.S. Senate this year as a Libertarian.

Guests:



Josh Rogers, NHPR

Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around N.H. this week:

