© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help support both NHPR and the NH Food Bank when you make a gift of support today.
NH News

N.H. News Recap: Election recounts for State House races; cryptocurrency regulation

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Mary McIntyre,
Rick Ganley
Published November 18, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST
recounts

Election recounts are underway for State House races, and with the closely divided New Hampshire House, the outcomes could be crucial in determining policy and which party will hold the majority in the Legislature.

The federal government won a case against the New Hampshire-based company LBRY last week. LBRY is a blockchain-based publishing company co-founded by Jeremy Kauffman, a Manchester man who ran for U.S. Senate this year as a Libertarian.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Ethan DeWitt, New Hampshire Bulletin

Top stories from around N.H. this week:

Tags
NH News N.H. News RecapElections 2022NH Politics
Mary McIntyre
Mary McIntyre is a senior producer at NHPR. She manages the station's news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. You can email her at mmcintyre@nhpr.org.
See stories by Mary McIntyre
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.